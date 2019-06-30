#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

Draft e-commerce policy, data protection may figure at India-EU meet in Brussels

Updated : June 30, 2019 05:07 PM IST

The officials of both the sides may discuss these issues as part of their Trade Sub-Commission meeting.
The other matters which could come up for deliberations include phase II of India's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, steel quality issues, market access for alcoholic beverages, and rules pertaining to cosmetic sector.
India and the EU are already negotiating a comprehensive free trade pact, officially dubbed as the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), but the talks are stalled since May 2013 due to differences on several matters.
Draft e-commerce policy, data protection may figure at India-EU meet in Brussels
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

BJP eyeing 1 crore membership from West Bengal after stellar Lok Sabha showing

ACCIL lenders approve JSW Group's Rs 1,550-crore takeover bid

ACCIL lenders approve JSW Group's Rs 1,550-crore takeover bid

Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV