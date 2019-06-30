Economy
Draft e-commerce policy, data protection may figure at India-EU meet in Brussels
Updated : June 30, 2019 05:07 PM IST
The officials of both the sides may discuss these issues as part of their Trade Sub-Commission meeting.
The other matters which could come up for deliberations include phase II of India's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, steel quality issues, market access for alcoholic beverages, and rules pertaining to cosmetic sector.
India and the EU are already negotiating a comprehensive free trade pact, officially dubbed as the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), but the talks are stalled since May 2013 due to differences on several matters.
