Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Dr BR Ambedkar's London home may lose museum status, says report

Updated : August 22, 2019 09:20 AM IST

The four-storey complex spread over 2,050 square feet in the upmarket Chalk Farm was bought by the Government of Maharashtra for 2.25 million British pounds in September 2015 and spent another 1 million British pounds to refurbish it, the report said.Â 
The Maharashtra government has hired law firm Singhania & Co to appeal against the plea on September 24, the report added.Â 
Dr BR Ambedkar's London home may lose museum status, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV