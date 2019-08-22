Economy
Dr BR Ambedkar's London home may lose museum status, says report
Updated : August 22, 2019 09:20 AM IST
The four-storey complex spread over 2,050 square feet in the upmarket Chalk Farm was bought by the Government of Maharashtra for 2.25 million British pounds in September 2015 and spent another 1 million British pounds to refurbish it, the report said.Â
The Maharashtra government has hired law firm Singhania & Co to appeal against the plea on September 24, the report added.Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more