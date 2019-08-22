Dr BR Ambedkar's London home may lose museum status, says report

Dr BR Ambedkar's London house, where he stayed for a year and which was later converted to a museum in his honour, is on the brink of closure, Mumbai Mirror reported on Thursday.

The four-storey complex, spread over 2,050 square feet in the upmarket Chalk Farm, was bought by the government of Maharashtra for 2.25 million British pounds in September 2015 and it spent another 1 million British pounds to refurbish it, the report said.

Camden Council, the local authority for the London Borough of Camden in London, said that the apartment complex should be turned into a residential complex following complaints from the local neighbourhood as the museum became popular and Indians began making a beeline to visit it, the report said.

However, the Maharashtra government has hired law firm Singhania & Co to appeal against the plea on September 24, the report added.