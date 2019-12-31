Business
DPIIT working on pan-India single-window clearance system for investors
Updated : December 31, 2019 04:09 PM IST
An investment clearance cell to be established as a one-stop shop for applying for licences, permissions and incentives given by both central and state govts.
Currently, a new investor has to apply at different central departments for getting permissions like GST registration, industrial entrepreneur memorandum and import-export codes.
