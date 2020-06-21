DPIIT working on curbing low-quality Chinese imports in the wake of border skirmishes
Updated : June 21, 2020 03:53 PM IST
The proposed curbs came up for discussion in a meeting where top officials from multiple ministries huddled up at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday to discuss the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative that seeks to boost self-reliance in Indian industry.
Officials also discussed the implications of any tariff policy action on Indian Industry as many sectors import intermediates and raw material from the neighbouring nation.
The meeting at the PMO took place in the backdrop of border tensions between India and China in several locations in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their life in a skirmish with Chinese People’s Liberation Army on June 15.