  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

DPIIT working on curbing low-quality Chinese imports in the wake of border skirmishes

Updated : June 21, 2020 03:53 PM IST

The proposed curbs came up for discussion in a meeting where top officials from multiple ministries huddled up at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday to discuss the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative that seeks to boost self-reliance in Indian industry.
Officials also discussed the implications of any tariff policy action on Indian Industry as many sectors import intermediates and raw material from the neighbouring nation.
The meeting at the PMO took place in the backdrop of border tensions between India and China in several locations in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their life in a skirmish with Chinese People’s Liberation Army on June 15.
DPIIT working on curbing low-quality Chinese imports in the wake of border skirmishes

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected

Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected

Stock market: 8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally

Stock market: 8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally

Malls see 77% degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Malls see 77% degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement