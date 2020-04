The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recommended to the Home Ministry that limited activity in select sectors be allowed to be taken up with safeguards.

The suggestion on restarting limited economic activity has been made based on the ground situation in states and after DPIIT spoke to various industries.

The recommendation put forward by DPIIT in a note, which has been by CNBC-TV18, calls for allowing limited activity with social distancing, sanitisation and spacing.

A final call will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a review of the suggestions.