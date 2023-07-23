DPIIT issues quality control order for nuts, fasteners and bolts

1 Min Read
The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued Quality Control Order (QCO) for nuts, fasteners and bolts. QCO is mandatory for big companies in 6 months, for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 9 months, and for small industries in 12 months, the order said. The same is effective from July 21, 2023.
This comes days after DPIIT notified QCO on potable water bottles and flame-producing lighters. The QCO for potable water bottles mandates compulsory certification under the appropriate standard for the production and import of potable water bottles made of copper, stainless steel, or aluminium.
The DPIIT has been developing mandatory QCOs for a wide variety of products to curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices, and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers, as well as the environment.
