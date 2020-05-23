  • SENSEX
Dozens of Chinese companies added to US blacklist in latest Beijing rebuke

Updated : May 23, 2020 12:58 PM IST

The U.S. Commerce Department’s move marked the Trump administration’s latest efforts to crack down on companies whose goods may support Chinese military activities and punish Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities.
The blacklisted companies focus on artificial intelligence and facial recognition, markets that U.S. chip companies such as Nvidia and Intel have been heavily investing in.
