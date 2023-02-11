Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the new tax regime was aimed at reducing the tax burden on the middle class and it was not taking anything away from the individual. Since a person earning and managing a household was wise enough to know where to put his money, she said that the government doesn’t need to give any inducements.

“The new tax regime along with standard deduction leaves more money with people. The simple step of trying to leave some money into middle class hands leads to lot of inferences. The new tax regime is to reduce tax burden on middle class. I have not discouraged him from doing anything or incentivised him to do anything in the new regime. I don’t think government needs to give inducements. We had said earlier we will simplify and reduce income tax rates; that’s where it is,” she said after meeting the RBI central board of directors.

On the regulation on cryptocurrency, Sitharaman said that discussion was on with G20 countries.

“One country alone can’t regulate on cryptocurrency. We are talking with everyone. Can a standard operating procedure be formed? We are discussing whether a regulatory framework can be made and will be effective,” she said.

On the balance of payments situation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said it was eminently manageable.

“The balance of payments situation eminently manageable. Service exports are doing extremely well, remittances have gone up by 27%; merchandise exports is moderating. But achieving annual target of $400 billion is getting achieved,” Das said.

On the inflation projection, Das said it would depend on the global oil price and rate of commodities, saying the central bank’s target of 5.3% inflation was pegged at an average price of $95 per barrel of crude oil.

“The average has been $93 per barrel. All factors have been taken into consideration. We have been conservative in our assessment. The risks are evenly balanced. If oil prices go down significantly and there is advantage of commodities prices, then it will work in our favour, leading to lower inflation. But if demand for oil due to opening up of other countries and growth in other countries, goes up, then commodity prices will go up. Having said that the global economic outlook doesn’t look as grim as it did about six months ago. The talk of deep recession in many countries, including advanced countries, is behind us. Now the talk is a softer recession or a global slowdown. We have to wait and see how it plays out,” he said.

