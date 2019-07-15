Economy
Donald Trump weighs ousting commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, says report
Updated : July 15, 2019 10:57 PM IST
Although Trump has previously been frustrated with Ross, in particular over some failed trade negotiations, the 81-year-old commerce secretary has so far kept his job.
Ross "will continue to work on behalf of the American people and the President’s America First agenda," the department said.
