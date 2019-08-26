G-7 Summit: Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe say US and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
Updated : August 26, 2019 08:38 AM IST
The agreement, if finalized, would cool a trade dispute between the two allies just as a trade war between the United States and China escalates.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade. Auto tariffs would remain unchanged.
Trump said Japan had agreed to buy excess US corn that is burdening farmers as a result of the tariff dispute between Washington and Beijing. Abe referred to a potential purchase of the corn and said it would be handled by the private sector.
