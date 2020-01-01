Economy
Donald Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on January 15
Updated : January 01, 2020 08:14 AM IST
Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would host a signing ceremony to ink the Phase 1 deal.
The Phase 1 deal, struck earlier this month, is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.
China bought $130 billion in U.S. goods in 2017, before the trade war began, and $56 billion in services, U.S. data show.
