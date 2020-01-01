#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 12,230
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Donald Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on January 15

Updated : January 01, 2020 08:14 AM IST

Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would host a signing ceremony to ink the Phase 1 deal.
The Phase 1 deal, struck earlier this month, is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.
China bought $130 billion in U.S. goods in 2017, before the trade war began, and $56 billion in services, U.S. data show.
Donald Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on January 15
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Shapoorji Pallonji repays Rs 1,000 crore loans of Sterling Wilson Solar Power

Shapoorji Pallonji repays Rs 1,000 crore loans of Sterling Wilson Solar Power

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV