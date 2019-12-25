Economy
Donald Trump says US-China trade deal to be ratified at a signing ceremony
Updated : December 25, 2019 12:31 PM IST
United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer said on December 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials.
A spokesman for China's commerce ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more