Donald Trump says US-China trade deal close, negotiations continue
Updated : November 27, 2019 06:40 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal that would defuse a 16-month trade war with China, but also underscored Washington's support for protesters in Hong Kong, a potential huge sore point with China.
China said it had summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest the passage in the US Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.
