Donald Trump says crackdown on immigrant families will start on Sunday

Updated : July 13, 2019 09:04 AM IST

The operation is expected to target hundreds of families in 10 cities that have recently been ordered deported by an immigration court but have not yet left the country.
Trump revealed the operation on Twitter last month and then postponed it. It is unusual for the government to announce deportation operations ahead of time.
