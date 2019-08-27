Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Donald Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute

Updated : August 27, 2019 06:49 AM IST

Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, that he believedÂ ChinaÂ was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday thatÂ ChinaÂ was willing to resolve the trade dispute through "calm" negotiations and opposed any increase in trade tensions.
The upbeat tones soothed global markets, sending US stocks higher and bolstering the US dollar, which had fallen to a 2-1/2-year low against the Japanese yen earlier.
