Donald Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher, says White House

Updated : August 26, 2019 06:34 AM IST

Trump raised eyebrows on the sidelines of a G7 summit when he responded in the affirmative to questions from reporters on whether he had any second thoughts about raising tariffs on Chinese goods by 5 percent.
Trump announced the additional duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods.
Another top official said he did not think Beijing would retaliate for the latest increase in tariffs.
