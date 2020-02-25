Economy
Donald Trump meets Mukesh Ambani, Chandrasekaran, others; invites India Inc to invest in US
Updated : February 25, 2020 05:19 PM IST
Trump interacted with top honchos of India Inc including RIL's Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata Group's N. Chandrasekaran amongst others.
Inviting India Inc to invest in the US economy to create jobs, he talked about an upcoming tax cut for the American middle class and how that unemployment in the US was at a record low.
Donald Trump said that the US economy was performing very well and that the consumers there have more disposable incomes due to growing numbers of jobs.