Domestic LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 25; to cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi

The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from August 17, news agency ANI reported. As a result, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 859.50.

After the revision, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 859.5 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the price of an LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 861 to Rs 886 per cylinder now. For people of Chennai, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 875.50, up from Rs 850.50.

Earlier on July 1 , the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50.

The price of 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 68. Now the price of commercial cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 1618.

Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first and fifteenth of every month.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

As per a report by ANI, the LPG prices have doubled in the last 7 years.