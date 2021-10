The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder. As a result, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50.

In 2021, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 205.50.

Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first and fifteenth of every month.

This is a developing copy