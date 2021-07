The price of a domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy has been increased by Rs 25.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1. A domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi.

The price of a 19 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 76 and it will cost Rs 1,550 in Delhi, sources told news agency ANI.

The copy will be updated soon