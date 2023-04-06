The new caps on input prices for natural gas in India

The floor price has been set at $4/mmBtu, and the ceiling has been fixed at $6.50/mmBtu. The prices will be reset every month, and these gas pricing norms will continue for two years, instead of six months as per the current practice.

The Indian Cabinet on Thursday approved revisions to the 2014 gas pricing guidelines in a move to provide relief to consumers suffering from the recent surge in global gas prices. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the decision after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, stating that the government is taking a people-centric approach to reduce the burden on citizens.

Under the new guidelines, the domestic gas price will be benchmarked to global crude prices as reflected by the Indian crude oil basket.

The floor price has been set at $4/mmBtu, and the ceiling has been fixed at $6.50/mmBtu. The prices will be reset every month, and these gas pricing norms will continue for two years, instead of six months as per the current practice.

The domestic gas price will now be benchmarked to 10 percent of the crude oil price.

Anurag Thakur described the government's decision as a step to provide relief to the common people, and a gift by the Modi government on BJP national day regarding gas prices.

The new gas pricing norms will be implemented from the day after the government notifies the new rates, confirmed the Petroleum Secretary.

With this announcement, consumers can expect a drop in the prices of CNG and PNG in the coming days. This decision will also bring relief to industries dependent on natural gas as it will reduce their input costs.

The Petroleum Secretary confirmed that gas from old gas fields like those of ONGC and OIL will be within the floor and ceiling price.

"For the gas produced by ONGC & OIL from their nomination blocks, the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) price shall be subject to a floor and a ceiling," as per a government release.

Additionally, Thakur announced that price range caps will remain in place for two years, but only for selected fields. Following this period, gas prices will increase by $0.25/mmBtu.

Tentative impact of reduction in APM prices on CNG

GA name Current CNG prices (Rs./kg) Expected CNG prices (Rs./kg) Change in CNG prices Pune 92 87 5 Sindhudurg 95.9 89.9 6 Mumbai 87 79 8 Delhi 79.56 73.59 6 Bengaluru 89.5 83.5 6 Meerut 91 83 8 Bokaro 93.98 86.98 7

Tentative impact of reduction in APM prices on PNG