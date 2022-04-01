Dollar likely to depreciate hereon; India CAD a concern: Experts

CNBC-TV18 spoke to John Davies, US Rates Strategist, Standard Chartered, and Khoon Goh, Head - Asia Research, ANZ Research, to understand where the global markets are headed.

Global financial markets have been in a constant state of upheaval. The bond markets, on Thursday, were once again confronted by the yield inversion talk. As the 2-year yield crossed the 10-year yield, concerns of the same heralding news of recession rose as it is often considered to be a marker.

The number of jobless claims in the US has been above what was expected by the market and the core personal consumption expenditure came in at 5.4 percent against an estimated 5.5 percent.

With Brent crude finally coming down to USD 104 per barrel from record highs on the release of a large stock from the strategic reserves by President Joe Biden, investors are keen to know where the markets are headed. To get a better sense, CNBC-TV18 spoke to John Davies, US Rates Strategist, Standard Chartered, and Khoon Goh, Head - Asia Research, ANZ Research.

Davies expects the dollar-rupee rate to rise. He also pointed out his concerns over the Indian current account deficit.

He said, “I am looking for 77/USD in a quarter or so and maybe 77.5/USD later this year. Somewhat worried about the current account outlook. Our broader dollar view is that it may be close to peaking and come lower in the year. We do have some concerns regarding INR.”

On bonds, he highlighted that the shape of the curve tends to coincide with the high yields. He believes that the broader rate hike cycle is largely priced in by the market and it is in line with the view of the weakening dollar in H2 of this year.

Davies clarified that he doesn’t expect an active selling of treasuries.

Goh concurs with Davies on the weakening dollar. He explained that the US dollar has peaked and he expects the dollar to start depreciating hereon. He expects the US Fed to start hiking rates aggressively. He believes other central banks will also follow suit and hike rates.

“The US dollar is pretty much peaked and the only reason why the dollar is still holding is probably because of the Ukraine crisis. I anticipate that the dollar will start to depreciate from here and this sounds a bit counterintuitive because the Fed is likely to hike a bit aggressively,” said Goh.

He expects some pressure on the rupee. He added that the rupee will be offset by portfolio inflows and a recovery in the economy. According to him, the Indian macros are in better shape now.

Watch the video for the full interview.