#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Does Indiaâ€™s tiger conservation policy impact local people and the forest?

Updated : August 08, 2019 04:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the tiger census figures last week, that records an increase in tiger numbers to 2967 in 2018 from 2226 in 2014.
Does Indiaâ€™s tiger conservation policy impact local people and the forest?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Warren Buffett: This is the No. 1 mistake parents make when teaching kids about money

Warren Buffett: This is the No. 1 mistake parents make when teaching kids about money

Closing bell: Possible rollback of FPI surcharge lifts indices; Sensex ends 637 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,000

Closing bell: Possible rollback of FPI surcharge lifts indices; Sensex ends 637 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,000

UltraTech Cement's Q1 net profit surges 91% YoY

UltraTech Cement's Q1 net profit surges 91% YoY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV