Doctors call off strike after consensus over Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan

Private doctors in Rajasthan had been demanding the withdrawal of the Bill passed in the state assembly on March 28. According to the bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" in any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".

After almost 17 days of standoff between private hospital doctors and state government over implementation of the Right to Health (RTH) Bill in Rajasthan, both the said parties have reached an understanding and the strike call given by doctors have been called off.

State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced, "I am happy that finally an agreement has been reached between the government and doctors on RTH and Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement the same. I hope the relationship between doctor and patient will remain the same in future,"

As per the agreement, most of the private hospitals have been excluded from the ambit of the bill.

The breakthrough was achieved after both the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government, Indian Medical Association, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society (PHNHS) and UPCHAR and consensus reached over 8 points in total.

The strike and protests from the private sector side has been going on since March 18 and to resolve the impasse, total two rounds of discussion and negotiation between state government and doctors was underway.

The MoU accessed by CNBC-TV18 reads about the said 8 points:

1) HM has already excluded less than 50 bedded private multispecialty hospitals from RTH.

2) All private hospitals established without taking any facilities from the government in form of land and subsidised rates building shall be excluded from RTH.

3) Following category of hospitals shall be covered under RTH Act:

Private medical college hospitals

Hospitals established under PPP mode

Hospitals run by trusts

Private hospitals established without taking any facilities from the government in form of land and subsidised rates building (As per land allotment terms and conditions)

4) Police cases registered during agitation shall be withdrawn.

5) Single window system for licenses and other approvals for the hospitals.

6) Fire renewal NOC shall be considered after every 5 years.

7) Any further changes in rules shall be done after consultation with two representatives of the IMA.

