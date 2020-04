The divestment calendar will see some changes because of the chaos all around arising out of the COVID pandemic, government sources told cNBC-TV18.

The sources said the BPCL divestment is still on the table, though the Expression of Interest timelines may be extended based on investor requests. The date for EoIs for Air India has been extended following requests from investors.

The government is working on the EoIs for Shipping Corporation and Container Corporation and on the listing process for Ife Insurance Corporation.