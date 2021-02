Ratan Tata took to Twitter on Saturday to urge netizens to end a campaign seeking that the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, be conferred on him. The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group added that he was, instead, happy to be able to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation.

While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity pic.twitter.com/CzEimjJPp5 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 6, 2021

Ratan Tata believes today`s generation of entrepreneurs can take India to next level. We confer the country`s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000 Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra@PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/U3Wr3aMxJh — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) February 5, 2021

Soon after the tweet, #BharatRatnaForRatanTata began trending, Twitteratis endorsed the hashtag and urged the government to honours Tata with the Bharat Ratna.

