Direct Tax Collections grow 24% YoY; Rs 2.69 lakh crore refunds issued till date in current FY

Direct tax collection in India is carried out through a self-assessment system. The growth rate for corporate income tax has been 19.33 percent, while personal income tax (including securities transaction tax) has seen a growth rate of 29.63 percent.

The Centre has reported steady growth in direct tax collections for the financial year 2022-23. According to provisional figures, gross collections as of February 10, 2023, are at Rs 15.67 lakh crore, a 24.09 percent increase from the same period last year.

After accounting for refunds, net collections stand at Rs 12.98 lakh crore, an 18.40 percent increase from the previous year. These collections account for 91.39 percent of the total budget estimates and 78.65 percent of the revised estimates for direct taxes in the financial year 2022-2023.

“The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10th February, 2023 continue to register steady growth. Direct tax collections up to 10th February 2023 show that gross collections are at Rs 15.67 lakh crore which is 24.09 percent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year,” Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in its press release.

ALSO READ |

The growth rate for corporate income tax has been 19.33 percent, while personal income tax (including securities transaction tax) has seen a growth rate of 29.63 percent. After adjusting for refunds, the net growth in corporate income tax collections is 15.84 percent and 21.93 percent (for personal income tax only) or 21.23 percent (including securities transaction tax). Refunds totalling Rs 2.69 lakh crore have been issued from April 1, 2022, to February 10, 2023, a 61.58 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

India collects direct taxes mainly through corporate and personal income tax. Despite the GST regime, the government exchequer makes over half of its revenue through direct taxes. Both taxes are collected by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which is a part of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) under the Ministry of Finance. Direct tax collection in India is carried out through a self-assessment system, where individuals and companies are required to self-assess their tax liability and make the payment accordingly.