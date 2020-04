The government’s direct tax collection was Rs 9.97 lakh crore as of the afternoon of March 31, 2020. The collection was lower by 8.8 percent from Rs 10.94 lakh crore during same period last year, according to sources.

The direct tax collection was far below the revised estimates target of Rs 11.70 lakh crore in Budget 2020.

Corporation tax collection was at Rs 5.41 lakh crore while personal income tax was at Rs 4.43 lakh crore.

Region-wise, the Nagpur region was the best performer with a 31.6 percent rise in tax collections at Rs 5,470 crore as against Rs 4158 crore during same period last year.

The worst performer was the Kanpur region that saw an on-year decline of 20.4 percent in total collections at Rs 22,717 crore as against Rs 28,541 crore during same period last year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which is the nodal department under the Finance Ministry that records direct tax collections and formulates tax policies, had "aimed to collect Rs 6.10 lakh crore from corporation tax; Rs 5.47 lakh crore from personal income tax (PIT) and Rs 12,000 crore from securities transactions tax (STT) to meet the budgeted revised estimates of Rs11.70 lakh crore," sources said.

Mumbai region’s total direct tax collections declined 11.7 percent to Rs 3.10 lakh crore as against Rs 3.51 lakh crore during same period last year.

Collections in Delhi region fell 9.7 percent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore as against Rs 1.59 lakh crore, YoY.

Bangalore region total collections stood at Rs 1.07 lakh crore as against Rs 1.19 lakh crore during same period last year, a fall of 10 percent.