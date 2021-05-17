Direct link between climate change, Cyclone Tauktae; more cyclones in Arabian Sea likely: Experts Updated : May 17, 2021 01:39:18 IST Cyclones in the Arabian Sea have been increasing in the recent years including four witnessed by India in 2108, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Cyclone Tauktae to hit Southern Gujarat by May 18 Climate Change is the reason behind severe cyclones Published : May 17, 2021 01:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply