Business Digital could drive over 80% incremental spend for enterprises in the near-term: NASSCOM report Updated : December 03, 2020 03:56 PM IST COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption and digital transformation deals have seen a 30 percent jump. It is estimated that COVID-19 could be one of the pivotal shifts that define the next wave of reimagination for the technology services sector, both on growth and operating model. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.