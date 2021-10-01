DigiSaksham initiative: Microsoft India, Centre collaborate to train 10 million job seekers

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has joined hands with Microsoft India to launch the DigiSaksham scheme to "empower job seekers in an increasingly tech-driven economy".

Under the scheme, 10 million active registered job seekers on the National Career Service (NCS) platform will be provided with free-of-cost training over a few years. The training will include digital and technical skills along with advanced computing.

In the first year, more than 3,00,000 job aspirants will undergo the training. They will be taught subjects like programming languages, data analytics, software development fundamentals, and advanced digital productivity.

The youth will be provided with three types of training under the scheme — Digital Skills (self-paced learning), VILT mode training (Virtual Instructor-led), and ILT mode training (Instructor-led), the Union labour ministry said.

While the DigiSaksham scheme has been conceptualised and designed by Microsoft India, it will be implemented on the ground by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme-India (AKRSP-I) and its knowledge partner TMI e2E Academy.

The Centre has said the scheme will prioritise job seekers from semi-urban and disadvantaged communities.

During the launch of the scheme, Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment, said, "The job market today is highly competitive and employers are looking for employability skills along with subject matter expertise. If India has to realise all its ambitions, it is important that our youth are proficient in computer and digital skills."

Meanwhile, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "Ensuring equitable access and opportunity to digital technology and skills will be vital for realising the Digital India vision. We have a unique opportunity to become an increasingly important tech engine of the world. Providing equal opportunity and access to digital skills for all will be the key to long-term economic and social value creation for India.”