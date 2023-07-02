CNBC TV18
Diesel sales fall in June as monsoon arrival cools demand

Diesel had soared 6.7 percent sales and 9.3 percent in April and May, respectively, as agriculture demand picked up and cars yanked up air-conditioning to beat summer heat. Month-on-month sales were almost flat compared to 7.09 million tonnes of diesel consumed in May.

Preliminary industry data reveals a decline in diesel sales in June, attributed to reduced demand in the agricultural sector and decreased vehicular movement due to the arrival of the monsoon. Diesel, which accounts for approximately two-fifths of the country's total fuel demand, experienced a 3.7 percent drop, amounting to 7.1 million tonnes compared to the same period last year.

In contrast, diesel sales had seen a notable increase of 6.7 percent in April and 9.3 percent in May, driven by rising agricultural demand and the use of air-conditioning in vehicles to combat the summer heat. Month-on-month sales remained almost unchanged compared to May, standing at 7.09 million tonnes.
On the other hand, petrol sales witnessed a 3.4 percent growth, reaching 2.9 million tonnes in June 2023 compared to the previous year. Month-on-month sales remained steady. The upward trend in petrol and diesel sales had been observed since the second half of March, driven by increased industrial and agricultural activities.
