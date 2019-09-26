#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Did you call? Misuse of bird call audio is disturbing bird behaviour

Updated : September 26, 2019 04:22 PM IST

Using recorded audio calls downloaded from the internet or “call playbacks” for birdwatching has increasingly become a problem in India.
The overuse of such artificial methods can affect breeding habits and social behaviours
Parks and guides are now considering ways to limit misuse so as to prevent harassment of birds, though some disagree with a complete ban.
Did you call? Misuse of bird call audio is disturbing bird behaviour
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV