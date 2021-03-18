Did Raghuram Rajan call bank privatisation a mistake after batting for it? Updated : March 18, 2021 09:07 PM IST Tweets on Raghuram Rajan's "colossal u-turn" is making rounds on the internet after he branded privatizing PSBs 'a colossal mistake.' But did he? Rajan said, and we quote, I think it would be a colossal mistake to sell the banks to industrial houses. Published : March 18, 2021 09:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply