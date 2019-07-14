cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

DHFL warns it may not survive as a going concern

Updated : July 14, 2019 03:05 PM IST

The company said it was "undergoing substantial financial stress" and its ability to raise funds was "substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements."
India's economic growth slipped to 5.8 percent in the January-March quarter, the lowest quarterly figure in more than four years.
DHFL warns it may not survive as a going concern
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

Global app revenue on iOS, Android stands at $39.7 billion in H1 2019: Sensor Tower

Global app revenue on iOS, Android stands at $39.7 billion in H1 2019: Sensor Tower

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV