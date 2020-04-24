Economy Developing nations' repayments on public external debt to soar $2.6-$3.4 trillion in 2020-21: UN Updated : April 24, 2020 12:31 PM IST Last month, the UNCTAD called for a USD 2.5 trillion coronavirus crisis package for developing countries. Report stressed that the pandemic has hit developing countries at a time when they have already been struggling with debt. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365