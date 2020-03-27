  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Despite RBI actions, India's GDP likely to grow by 2% in 2020-21, says Icra

Updated : March 27, 2020 04:55 PM IST

While announcing a number of measures in the policy review, the RBI refrained from giving its estimate on both growth and inflation, saying things are fluid and rapidly changing.
The RBI's policy measures got welcomed as a set of "comprehensive announcements" by the agency.
India has been placed under a three-week lockdown till mid-April, which has chilled virtually all the economic activity.
Despite RBI actions, India's GDP likely to grow by 2% in 2020-21, says Icra

You May Also Like

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Sensex, Nifty back in the red, down 1% even after a 75 bps repo rate cut

Sensex, Nifty back in the red, down 1% even after a 75 bps repo rate cut

Here's what brokerages have to say about FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.7 lakh crore package

Here's what brokerages have to say about FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.7 lakh crore package

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement