Economy
Demonetisation targeted black money, fake notes; no estimate of undisclosed wealth of Indians abroad: Govt
Updated : December 02, 2019 03:29 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in the Lok Sabhan in response to questions by MPs Kunwar Danish Ali and P.P. Chaudhary.
Thakur said as part of the government's drive against black money, undisclosed income of about Rs 8,465 crore has been brought to tax and penalty of Rs 1,294 crore levied in the HSBC cases.
Undisclosed income of about Rs 11,010 crore has been detected in ICIJ cases, Union MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur said.
