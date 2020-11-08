  • SENSEX
Demonetisation anniversary: Congress says Modi govt 'destroyed' economy

Updated : November 08, 2020 06:22 PM IST

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi announced the decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight.
The Congress observed the fourth anniversary of demonetisation as "Vikshwasghaat Diwas" (betrayal day) and ran a social media campaign 'SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster'.
Demonetisation anniversary: Congress says Modi govt 'destroyed' economy

