Delhi's air quality in poor category

The pollution level in the national capital on Sunday stood in the "poor" category, and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 208, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to the SAFAR: "Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion."

Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city docked 93 and 178, respectively. SAFAR further stated that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and everyone may experience health effects on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold conditions continue to persist in the Delhi-NCR region with the minimum temperature touching nine degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department said that coming days would be warmer compared to previous occasions as northwestern winds carrying cold winds have gone weaker and winds are expected to stop for the next two days.

"Cold conditions continued so far as there was snowfall due to Western Disturbances and northwestern winds were blowing. But coming days are expected to be warm as winds will not blow for next one-two days."

There was mainly clear sky in the morning with mist, the MeT office said, adding the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.