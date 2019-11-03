#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

#DelhiAirEmergency gets people to talk about solutions

Updated : November 03, 2019 04:30 PM IST

Hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) have witnessed a rise in cases linked to respiratory and eye problems following the spike in pollution levels over the past one week.
Exposure to air pollution is also very harmful for heart patients and kids.
With a thick smog engulfing the Delhi airport and areas surrounding it, as many as 32 flights were diverted to nearby cities on Sunday.
#DelhiAirEmergency gets people to talk about solutions
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV