Delhi university releases 6th cut-off

Delhi University released its sixth cut-off list on Wednesday for reserved category students.

However, there was confusion over the list as some colleges like Gargi, Shri Ram College of Commerce released cut-offs for the general category on their websites but the varsity uploaded the cut-offs only for reserved category students.

A varsity official, however, said the sixth list has only been released to fill vacant seats under reserved categories. Cut-offs released by colleges on their respective websites for general category students won't be considered valid.

The sixth cut-off list was announced following the culmination of a two-day special drive for applicants belonging to the reserved categories/quota viz Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section/Persons With Disabilities/Kashmiri Migrants/Armed Forces Category/Minority (Sikh).

A seventh cut-off list would be released on August 6 if seats are still available.

The special drive was carried out for those could not apply in respective categories and they had the option of requesting for a change in categories.

For Economically Weaker Section, BA (Hons) Economics was closed in the fifth list but it is open at a cut-off of 97.25 percent in the sixth list at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

B Com(Honours) is closed for EWS category students. All the prominent colleges in North Campus have vacant seats for reserved category students.

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also announced its fourth cut-off list on Wednesday.