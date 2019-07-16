Business
Delhi University admissions: Over 5700 students enrolled after fourth cut-off
July 16, 2019
According to the DU, the total number of admissions till Monday stands at 58,558 after 1577 withdrawals.
After the third cut-off list, 52,813 admissions had taken place in the varsity.
Aryabhatta College officials said there have been more admissions than the designated seats in BSC(Honours) Mathematics and BA(Honours) English courses.
