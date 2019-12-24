Economy
Delhi shivers at 5 degrees Celsius
Updated : December 24, 2019 12:12 PM IST
At 364, the air quality index of the city was in 'very poor' category.
The cold conditions will prevail till the weekend.
On Monday, Delhi recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius.
