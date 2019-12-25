#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Delhi records longest cold day spell since 1997, air quality remains 'very poor'

Updated : December 25, 2019 01:15 PM IST

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave.
SAFAR suggests a slight improvement in wind speed, and a marginal improvement in AQI is forecast for Thursday but within the very poor category.
Delhi records longest cold day spell since 1997, air quality remains 'very poor'
