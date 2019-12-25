Delhi records longest cold day spell since 1997, air quality remains 'very poor'
Updated : December 25, 2019 01:15 PM IST
Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave.
SAFAR suggests a slight improvement in wind speed, and a marginal improvement in AQI is forecast for Thursday but within the very poor category.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more