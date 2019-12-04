#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Delhi records coldest day of the season

Updated : December 04, 2019 12:44 PM IST

While Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum of 7.9 degree Celsius, the Palam Observatory saw the night temperature settled at 8.5 degree Celsius.
Delhi records coldest day of the season
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV