Delhi ranks 35th among cities having best public transport, Hong Kong tops the list

Delhi has grabbed the 35th spot among the cities in the world having the Best Public Transport, according to the Urban Mobility Readiness Index report by Oliver Wyman Forum. In the ranking of 60 global cities, Hong Kong grabbed the number one spot in the Best Public Transport category while Mumbai ranked 41.

“Delhi has reached number 35 in the ranking of Best Public Transport Services. 2 crore people of Delhi are working hard. Soon we will be in the top ten,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted citing the report.

Meanwhile, Mumbai occupied the 41st spot on the list of Best Public Transport services due to its promising public transit system.

The report mentioned that Delhi’s public transit is attractive and affordable, which helped it secure a higher position. As of 2022, the Delhi Metro network has 12 lines serving 286 stations.

Delhi occupied the 50th spot in Urban Mobility Readiness Index. The report acknowledged that city authorities have been investing in an electric vehicle transition, to address the pollution linked to mobility, thus Delhi ranked 46th in the Sustainable Mobility index.

However, the report also highlighted that 70 percent of Delhi's streets are regularly gridlocked due to weak traffic management systems, and the city scores low on most social impacts indicators like safety, pollution, and national employment in the transportation sector.

However, the low levels of car ownership may help Delhi in containing congestion and air quality in the future.

Mumbai’s report

The report mentions that Mumbai has a promising public transit system which includes suburban rail and the Mumbai Metro, which is currently being expanded. While Mumbai was ranked 41st in the Best Public Transport Services category it occupied the 52nd spot in the Urban Mobility Readiness Index and 55th spot in the Sustainable Mobility category out of the 60 global cities ranked in the Oliver Wyman report.

The report further mentions that the city's share of electric cars remains low amid the limited density of charging facilities and it has several mobility-related environmental problems, such as traffic congestion, poor air quality, and noise and light pollution.

The Urban Mobility Readiness Index 2022, a ranking of 60 cities across the globe, has been prepared by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the University of California, Berkeley.