Economy
Delhi pollution: Supreme Court blasts central govt, says look at hydrogen-based fuel tech as solution
Updated : November 13, 2019 11:25 AM IST
The Supreme Court has asked authorities to look at the feasibility of hydrogen-based fuel technology as a solution to the pollution problem.
Experts from Japan had appeared before the Supreme Court and assured the court that they are developing hydrogen-based fuel tech that can solve air pollution concerns of India.
