Delhi pollution: Supreme Court blasts central govt, says look at hydrogen-based fuel tech as solution

The Supreme Court has strongly criticised the government for its failure to tackle air pollution in New Delhi as well as other parts of north India and directed authorities to assess the feasibility of hydrogen-based fuel technology as a solution.

“In our view, little constructive efforts have been made by the government and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problem. The whole of north India … NCR (National Capital Region) .. is suffering from the issue of air pollution,” said a bench of judges led by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The air quality index exceeded 400 on Tuesday, about eight times the recommended maximum, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.

India’s top court had taken so moto cognisance of the issue of air pollution.

Experts from Japan had appeared before the Supreme Court and assured the court that they are developing hydrogen-based fuel tech that can solve air pollution concerns of India.