A Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Iqbal Singh, an accused in the January 26 violence, on Tuesday night. He was arrested from Hoshiarpur, Punjab and had carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, police said.

Singh was involved in inciting the protesting farmers, who undertook the tractor parade on January 26 when the national capital witnessed violence in the heart of the city. He was visiting the Singhu border since November 2020. On Republic Day, he reached Red Fort with a mob, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Special Cell.

Singh is a resident of Ludhiana.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the violence on January 26. "Deep Sidhu is in Delhi Police's custody and is being interrogated. Investigation is underway. The Red Fort violence case is being investigated," said BK Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Sidhu was arrested from Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala on February 9 by Delhi Police's Special Cell. Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send them to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, the sources said.

