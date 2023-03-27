Delhi orders audit of subsidy to power discoms to check for discrepancies

Delhi power minister Atishi alleged a conspiracy "to stop free electricity" by the Kejriwal government.

Delhi Power minister Atishi said on Monday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms in order to ascertain if there are any discrepancies.

Atishi said during a press conference that agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit. Directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days, she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Alleging a conspiracy "to stop free electricity" by the Kejriwal government, Atishi claimed: "Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss."

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the L-G (Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena) is colluding with the discoms," she said.

The PTI report failed to provide any immediate reaction from the L-G office.

Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies.

The power minister's statement came as former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia is already embroiled in a controversy over the Delhi excise policy. He is currently lodged in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)